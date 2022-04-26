Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38.

