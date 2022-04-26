Northern Trust Corp Sells 173,863 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,251,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,863 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $505,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

