Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Lessened by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,686,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

