Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $271.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.64. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

