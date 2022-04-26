Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 93.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 351,041 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 50.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

