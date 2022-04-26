Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,014 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

