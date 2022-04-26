Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $462.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.42.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.00.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.