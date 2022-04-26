Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

