Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

