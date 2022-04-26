Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY stock opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

