Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $262.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

