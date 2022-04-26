Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,652,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

