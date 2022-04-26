Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.