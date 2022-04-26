Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,542 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 387,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

