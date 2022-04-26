Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 32.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 74.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $172.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

