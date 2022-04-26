Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $496.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.