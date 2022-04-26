Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 556 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

