Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Raised by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

