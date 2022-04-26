Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 549.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 202,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 171,514 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.69. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

