NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.