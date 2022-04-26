Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after buying an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,705,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

