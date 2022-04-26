Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

SWMAY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWMAY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

