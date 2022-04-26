Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

