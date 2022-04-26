Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2432 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($96.86) to GBX 7,800 ($99.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 91 ($1.16) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,482.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

