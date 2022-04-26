Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

SIS stock opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.35.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.10.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.