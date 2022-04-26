Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

PEYUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

