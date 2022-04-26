GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0119 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

TPRFF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

