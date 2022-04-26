London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

LNSTY stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($115.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($109.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8,825.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

