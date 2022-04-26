Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

IDEXY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.16. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDEXY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.18) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

