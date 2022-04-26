CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 55.98 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 51.60 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.