CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NCYF opened at GBX 55.98 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 51.60 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

