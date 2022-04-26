Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0011 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
