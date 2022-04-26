Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ UNB opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Union Bankshares news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Bankshares worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.