RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

