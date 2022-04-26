ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAZY has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.