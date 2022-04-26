ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
