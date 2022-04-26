MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $9,876,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.