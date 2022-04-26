MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,920,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

