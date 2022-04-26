SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.
SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. SAP has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $357,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.