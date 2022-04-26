SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.

SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. SAP has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $357,000.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

