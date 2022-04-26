MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

