MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

