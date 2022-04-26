MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after buying an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,072,000 after buying an additional 809,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

