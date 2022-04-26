Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 154,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

