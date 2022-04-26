Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $370,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $300.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.