Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

