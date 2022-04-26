First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
