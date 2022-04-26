First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

