Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.