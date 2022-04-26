Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $270,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

