Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Shares of NUE opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.