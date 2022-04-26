Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ELLO opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Ellomay Capital has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 47.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

