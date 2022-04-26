Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intuit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $446.93 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

