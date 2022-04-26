Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.59.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

